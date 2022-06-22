Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 397,291 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $779,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

