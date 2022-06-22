Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.30% of Graco worth $1,137,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,289,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237,124 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

GGG stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

