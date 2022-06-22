BlackRock Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.40% of PTC worth $1,056,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 216,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after buying an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PTC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

PTC opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

