BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,080,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

