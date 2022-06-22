BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,368,608 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.41% of CubeSmart worth $1,172,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after buying an additional 569,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,447,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

