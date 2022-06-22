UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.74% of UGI worth $1,130,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

