BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.76% of Axon Enterprise worth $1,156,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ AXON opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.39 and a beta of 0.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.