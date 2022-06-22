BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,248,493 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.95% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,202,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,347,000 after buying an additional 241,058 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

