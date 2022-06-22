BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.21% of Newell Brands worth $1,134,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.