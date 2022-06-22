BlackRock Inc. Buys 513,750 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.08% of Pentair worth $1,096,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.