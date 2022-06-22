AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.36% of AMC Entertainment worth $1,166,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after buying an additional 423,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,651,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 219,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,963. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.17.

NYSE AMC opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

