BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,207,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.20% of Equitable worth $1,088,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Equitable by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,897,268 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.