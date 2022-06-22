Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 5,244 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

SSO stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.