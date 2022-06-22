FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.99% of FMC worth $1,113,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.