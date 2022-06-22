BlackRock Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.59% of Targa Resources worth $1,147,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,948,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 2.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

