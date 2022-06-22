BlackRock Inc. Sells 763,202 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,302,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.31% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,196,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

