BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.11% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $1,177,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

