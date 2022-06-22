BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.57% of Mosaic worth $1,126,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

