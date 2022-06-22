BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.94% of Iron Mountain worth $1,203,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

