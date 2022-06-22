BlackRock Inc. Buys 141,426 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.48% of Watsco worth $1,150,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Watsco by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.75. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.17.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.