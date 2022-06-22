BlackRock Inc. Acquires 55,963 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $1,063,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $182.01 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

