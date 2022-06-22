BlackRock Inc. Sells 26,054 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.37% of Advance Auto Parts worth $1,101,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.94.

Shares of AAP opened at $171.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.