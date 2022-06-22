Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 696.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,659 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,800,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000.

Shares of LABU stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $83.82.

