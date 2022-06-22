BlackRock Inc. Has $1.18 Billion Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,696 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Pinduoduo worth $1,183,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

