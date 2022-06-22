BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.64% of Whirlpool worth $1,188,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Whirlpool stock opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.71 and its 200 day moving average is $195.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

