BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,042 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.18% of 10x Genomics worth $1,194,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.91.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.