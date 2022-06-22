Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €13.10 ($13.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.00) to €13.60 ($14.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.37) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 229.52%.

About Vivendi (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.