Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a current ratio of 22.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

