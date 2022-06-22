AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 887,800 shares of company stock valued at $100,188,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.