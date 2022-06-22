Brian Nilsson Sells 100,000 Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) insider Brian Nilsson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,392,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,038,509.03.

Brian Nilsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Nilsson sold 162,500 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$64,187.50.

Shares of TSE E opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$19.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.42.

Enterprise Group ( TSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.