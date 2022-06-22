BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $528.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.52), with a volume of 27965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($6.66).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 620.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 754.91. The firm has a market cap of £545.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30.

In related news, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($13,096.52).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

