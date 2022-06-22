Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $238.40

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.40 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 240.20 ($2.94), with a volume of 34038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.40 ($2.99).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.23) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.96) to GBX 345 ($4.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.14) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.89 ($4.91).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 313.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($39,091.13). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,704.56).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

