Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.05

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 295415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $753.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.09 per share, with a total value of $108,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 36.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.