Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.60

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.61, with a volume of 730084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 116.88.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

