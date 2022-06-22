Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,725,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

