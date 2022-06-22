Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BC. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Shares of BC stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

