Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of MU opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

