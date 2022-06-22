Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amedisys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

