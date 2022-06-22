Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,081.76 ($50.00).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,502.50 ($42.90) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The company has a market capitalization of £80.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,745.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,775.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.82) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,126.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

