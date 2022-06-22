ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 1,450 by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,450 ($17.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.78) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 1,700 ($20.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 850 ($10.41) on Monday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,376.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,801.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £849.49 million and a PE ratio of 25.60.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

