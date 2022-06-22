Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $175.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMED. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.27.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amedisys by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,805 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

