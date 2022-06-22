Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 560 by UBS Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 598.45 ($7.33).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 482.60 ($5.91) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 498.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.96. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

