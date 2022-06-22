Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

