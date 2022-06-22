Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.
AVAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
