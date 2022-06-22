Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.