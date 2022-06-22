Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.