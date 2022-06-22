Head to Head Comparison: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 2.54 $81.84 million $1.41 6.10 Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million N/A -$327.42 million ($6.98) -0.67

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3484.12, meaning that its share price is 348,512% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 36.91% 42.80% 21.69% Nostrum Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

