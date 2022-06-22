ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.26.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

