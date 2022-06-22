Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE NWL opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Newell Brands ( NYSE:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

