Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
NYSE NWL opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.
About Newell Brands (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
