Insider Buying: Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nimesh Patel acquired 700 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($113.67) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($79,568.84).

LON:SPX opened at GBX 9,050 ($110.85) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9,040 ($110.73) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($210.99). The stock has a 50 day moving average of £109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of £125.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($160.71) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($165.36) to £132 ($161.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($166.46) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £126.03 ($154.37).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

