Financial Review: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) vs. Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 6.32 -$430.92 million ($2.37) -8.11 Provident Financial $735.12 million 0.99 -$44.14 million N/A N/A

Provident Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Affirm and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 3 6 6 0 2.20 Provident Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Affirm currently has a consensus target price of $65.29, suggesting a potential upside of 239.90%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Affirm has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -52.07% -18.00% -7.42% Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Affirm beats Provident Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 29,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. It serves 1.6 million customers. Provident Financial plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

