Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06. Paychex has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.